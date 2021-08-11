R Madhavan shares clips of empty airport and aircraft during journey. Watch

The ongoing pandemic has restricted travelling for many and actor R Madhavan’s latest share is proof of that. Madhavan shared a series of clips on his Instagram showcasing his journey to Dubai for a shoot and the videos are nothing less than spooky. The empty rows of seats inside the aircraft may make you uncomfortable.

“July 26th 2021. Amusing but sad. Praying hard for this to end soon so loved ones can be with each other. #Amerikipandit shoot in Dubai,” reads the caption. Four videos shared under the post show different places inside the airport as well as aircraft. What makes the clip worth a watch is the eerie silence in the business class lounge and Madhavan’s excited commentary.

Take a look at the post:

Shared almost an hour ago, the post has gathered over 47,000 likes and several reactions. From terming the scenario as a scene from an apocalypse movie to being completely shocked, netizens shared many comments. Some also pointed out how peaceful the flight must have been without many people.

“How is it so empty?? It’s kind of spooky,” wrote an Instagram user. “It's like scene in the film. Alone in plane and at airport,” commented another. “Straight out of apocalypse. This is so thrilling yet scary,” said a third.

