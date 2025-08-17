Racist teens target Indian man at Ireland bus stop: ‘I didn’t decide to be born brown’

An Indian man claimed on Reddit about being a victim of a troubling incident of racial harassment at a bus stop in Ireland. The man said that a group of teenagers hurled racist slurs at him, alleging that the others waiting at the bus station witnessed the incident but didn’t speak up. The post was published by an unverified user. HT.com has not independently verified the claims. A Reddit user claimed that he was harassed by a group of teenagers in Ireland while waiting for his bus. (Representation image). (Unsplash/Md Mahdi)

The 22-year-old said that the teenagers harassed him for the first two times, and while they drove by him for the third time, they hurled racist slurs at him.

“There were two Irish people at the stop with me and another brown guy I don’t know, and nobody spoke up. We are on our own when push comes to shove. Stay strong, people,” he continued.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Not to downplay what happened, but I’ve had this happen as a white woman who is not Irish. I don’t take it as a racist issue, just bad manners from unruly teenagers.” Another argued, “He said they also used racist slurs, so I'm pretty sure there's a racist element there.”

Another commented, “Start videoing these idiots with your smartphones. Including the polite, civilised Irish folks who would never harass Indians, but then do nothing when it’s happening in front of them.” A third remarked, “I'm Irish and am sorry this happened to you. Also, sorry that the Irish people who were there with you chose to do nothing. We are all better than this.”

A fourth wrote, “The same thing happened to me around a month back! They said, 'Excuse me,' and rolled down their window. I pulled my AirPods and went close, and they said something and sped up, running. They came back a second time and shouted back. It was daylight, and I was on the south side.”

Attacks on Indians in Ireland:

There has been a rise in attacks against Indians in Ireland in the past few days. Earlier this month, the Indian Embassy in Ireland issued an advisory for the expats.

“There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned of Ireland in this regard. At the same time, all Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas especially in odd hours,” the embassy wrote on X.