 Radhika Merchant is all smiles in new pics with Anant Ambani at pre-wedding: 'Out of this world'
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Radhika Merchant is all smiles in new pics with Anant Ambani at pre-wedding: ‘Out of this world’

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 18, 2024 08:09 PM IST

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani had a lavish pre-wedding in Europe recently, ahead of their wedding in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy were a grand and star-studded affair. However, the outfits worn by the soon-to-be bride stood out the most in this gala. From a white and golden gown to a stunning dress with Anant Ambani's love letter printed on it, Radhika Merchant indeed left numerous people in awe of her. Now, more pictures from the pre-wedding bash were shared on Instagram by Rhea Kapoor.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to tie the knot in July. (Instagram/rheakapoor)
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to tie the knot in July. (Instagram/rheakapoor)

In the pictures, Radhika is seen in a beautiful lavender dress paired with a furry scarf, sparkly heels and massive earrings. The outfit has been designed by Lever Couture. One of the images also shows Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani together.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani posted pictures of Radhika Merchant where she was seen in a bright red dress by Balmain, while Anant wore a custom look by Dolce & Gabbana. The red dress is from their sustainable collection and is made from viscose fabric.

More on pre-wedding bash:

On a cruise through Europe, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their second pre-wedding party. With stops in Italy and the South of France, the cruise's festivities lasted for four days. Numerous Bollywood celebrities, social media influencers, and other well-known people from around the globe attended the event.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, on July 12 in Mumbai.

The Shubh Vivah, or wedding party, will take place on Friday, July 12, before the main festivities begin. It is mandatory for guests to wear traditional Indian clothing. On Saturday, July 13, there will be a day dedicated to receiving divine blessings, known as Shubh Aashirwad. On Sunday, July 14, there will be a lavish wedding reception.

Radhika Merchant is all smiles in new pics with Anant Ambani at pre-wedding: 'Out of this world'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
