Railway personnel's quick action saves woman from an approaching train. Watch

Several times, we have seen people trying to cross railway tracks by running on them. While some may cross them carefully, one cannot deny the dangers of walking on railway tracks. That's why, many officers are standing on the platforms to help those in need. Recently, when a woman was trying to cross the railway tracks, a Railway personnel's quick action saved her life.

In a CCTV footage shared by the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Railways, you can see an elderly woman crossing the tracks. As she is trying to climb the platform, a train can be seen soon approaching her. Upon seeing the woman in need, the railway personnel quickly runs to her, helps her get up, and brings her to safety. This incident occurred at Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

The post's caption read, "Vigilant railway worker saved woman's life! A woman crossing the railway track at Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh was saved by a vigilant station manager by risking her life. Passengers are requested to use the Foot Over Bridge to cross the track at the station."

सतर्क रेल कर्मी ने बचाई महिला की जान!



मध्य प्रदेश के होशंगाबाद रेलवे स्टेशन पर रेल पटरी पार कर रही एक महिला को सजग स्टेशन मैनेजर ने अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर बचाया। यात्रियों से निवेदन है कि स्टेशन पर ट्रैक पार करने के लिए फुट ओवर ब्रिज का उपयोग करें। pic.twitter.com/TrQhiiiAkG — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 14, 2022

Since this post was shared, it has been viewed 44,000 times and has 1800 likes and several comments.

One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "It is good that he came in time and saved her life. Be careful while crossing railway tracks!! Never try to cross the railway track when the train is coming." A second user said, "Salute this brave man. Jai hind." "OMG, the guy passed a train to help the woman coming from another direction. He really risked his life, as, before the train moves, a horn is blown, and it's the short duration it's loud," said a third.