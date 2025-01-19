Rajasthani man expresses his love with dance to You Are My Soniya, making his wife blush

In a touching moment that has won the hearts of many, a Rajasthani man has made his wife blush with a sweet and energetic dance to the popular Bollywood song You Are My Soniya from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The adorable video was shared on Instagram by Jaishree Tanwar and Kunwar Rohit Singh Rajawat, showing a deeply romantic exchange between the couple that has resonated with viewers. A Rajasthani man brought a smile to his wife’s face with a charming and lively dance to the song You Are My Soniya.(Instagram/jaishree___tanwar)

A dance filled with love and laughter

The video, which has already amassed over 1 million views, features Rohit Singh Rajawat performing an enthusiastic and lively dance while holding his wife’s hand. Set against a beautiful and scenic backdrop, Rohit’s perfectly coordinated moves and infectious energy bring a smile to his wife, Jaishree, who watches on lovingly, unable to hide her blush. Rohit even adds a touch of nostalgia by incorporating the iconic hook step from Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, further elevating the dance’s charm. The couple’s connection is palpable, as their playful chemistry radiates through the video, leaving viewers delighted.

Capturing hearts with public displays of affection

The Instagram caption, “When he is not afraid to express his love publicly,” perfectly captures the essence of the couple’s joyful display. The emotional and fun-filled moment has struck a chord with fans, showcasing the couple’s openness in expressing affection in front of a larger audience. This vulnerability and love are precisely what make the video so heartwarming and relatable.

Heartfelt reactions pour in

The video has sparked an outpouring of comments from users, all praising the couple’s bond. One user expressed, "This is pure love. Such a beautiful couple!" Another commented, "I am smiling with them, this is what true love looks like!" A third user added, "Love how he's so confident in showing his affection. So refreshing!" Yet another viewer wrote, "This dance is everything, so joyful and full of love!" Several others pointed out how Jaishree’s blush added an extra layer of sweetness to the entire moment, while some highlighted the connection they felt with the couple’s genuine emotions.