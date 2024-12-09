Menu Explore
Blessings from god before theft? Thief's last-minute stop before looting 1.6 lakh

ByMuskaan Sharma
Dec 09, 2024 01:02 PM IST

A thief in Madhya Pradesh sought divine help after breaking into a petrol pump office to steal cash.

A man broke into a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh to steal money but not before he sought divine intervention to help him be successful in his endeavour.

In a CCTV video, the masked man is captured entering the petrol pump office with calculated stealth.(X/WebduniaHindi)
In a CCTV video, the masked man is captured entering the petrol pump office with calculated stealth.(X/WebduniaHindi)

In a CCTV video, the masked man is captured entering the petrol pump office with calculated stealth. He slowly walks in to avoid detection and turns around to ensure the door is securely closed behind him. As he turns around, his eyes land on a small temple tucked into a corner, adorned with photos and idols of gods.

A last-minute prayer

He takes a second before approaching the small temple and bows his head deeply. Only the thief knows if he prayed for blessings to be successful in his theft or forgiveness for the act he is about to commit.

After offering prayers, he scans the room to see where the cash could be hidden. He even tries to break the CCTV camera so it does not record him stealing but fails to do so and gives up. The video ends with him trying to break open some drawers in a table. According to the police, he stole nearly 1.6 thousand from the petrol pump before fleeing.

Take a look at the video here:

Police also said that at the time of the theft, the petrol pump employees were sleeping at the fuel bank located on the Soyat Kalan-Sujalpur highway.

By the time the thief made a run for it, the petrol pump employees were awake and tried to chase him down but were unsuccessful. The police have recovered an iron rod and a saree from the office and are searching for the accused.

The video of the incident was posted on X by several news channels and amused social media users who were impressed by the thief's devotion to stop and pray even though he was committing a crime.

