Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor's dog barks at his own reflection in mirror. Watch hilarious video

Dogs are funny yet adorable creatures, and their antics never fail to win our hearts. And one such video that captures the reaction of Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor's dog upon seeing his own reflection in the mirror has become a source of entertainment for many. The video is hilarious and is bound to make you chuckle, owing to its funny quotient.

The video was shared on Instagram by actor Gautami Kapoor. "When he thinks there is another dog on the other side, Chopper," read the caption written alongside the video. It also accompanied several emoticons. The clip shows the dog growling and barking after it got bamboozled by its own reflection in the mirror. A woman can be heard saying, "He is looking at his reflection, and he is barking at the dog. He is banging into the mirror. He cannot figure out what the hell is going on."

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago on Instagram, the video has raked up more than 9,500 views, close to 1,000 likes and several comments. Many also posted heart and laughing emoticons in the comments section to express their thoughts.

"This the cutest thing I’ve seen today," commented an individual. "Such a darling," posted another with heart emoticons. "OMG Chopper!! Aww He's soooo damn cuteeee," wrote a third. "Chopper, making our bad day better with his cuteness," expressed a fourth.