Ranveer Singh’s double ponytail hair style sparks meme fest

A new hairstyle sported by Ranveer Singh while at the launch event of RC 15 has prompted people to come up with hilarious memes. The Padmavat actor was seen wearing a blazer with a pair of formal pants. It is, however, his unusual hairstyle that stood out. He tied his hair into two ponytails.

Ranveer Singh’s new look became an inspiration for social media users who like sharing memes. However before taking a look at the rib-tickling memes, here is a picture of the actor in his new look.

Ranveer Singh sports a double ponytail look.(Varinder Chawla)

Here’s a Twitter user who found a connection between the actor’s hairstyle and a Wifi router.

Ranveer Singh's new look prompts memes.(Twitter/@anmol_banga)

Take a look at this post that may leave you giggling:

Someone tried to come up with a reason behind Singh’s quirky fashion choice:

Meme trend on Ranveer Singh's new look.(Twitter/@memer_bro_xx01)

Take a look at some other memes:

When a client works with two agencies on the same creative campaign



The output - 👶 #RC15 #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/FE3g10Axaj — முகிழ் 💃 (@Mughizh_) September 8, 2021

What are your thoughts on the memes?