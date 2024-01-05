Rasam ad in Karnataka slammed for being 'sexist,' sparks debate

An outdoor advertisement of a brand selling rasam paste in Karnataka went viral and sparked a debate on social media. After a picture of the ad was shared on X, several people slammed it for being 'sexist.' However, a few others said that they found no problem with it. The ad that caused a debate on social media. (X/@Tejas Dinkar)

A snapshot of the ad was shared on X by Tejas Dinkar. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Today in ads that manage to be sexist while also insulting both North and South India.” A line on the ad reads, “Wife North Indian? Rasam in seconds!

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Take a look at the ad here:

This post was shared on January 4. Since being shared, it garnered close to two lakh views. The post also has more than 2,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people were shocked to see the ad, but a few others asked, "What is sexist in this ad?

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "What in the world, OMG."

A second added, "What is sexist in this ad? and what is insulting north/south Indians."

A third commented, "I read the subtitle as 'Racism in seconds' and felt it was a self-aware ad. Then I re-read it."

"I don't know which North/South/East/West Indian would be offended by this advertisement. I personally find it creative and funny. 100% would buy Indira's Rasam paste," posted another.

A fifth said, "This is brutal.'

"We really need some broader minds here. Take life a little more easy please, instead of taking offence at anything and everything. Poor stereotyping, probably yes, but what's sexist or north/south insult in this?" shared a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this ad?