The post about Rashid Khan giving a twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Instagram/@rashid.khan19)
Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot, video goes viral

Originally shared on Instagram by Rashid Khan, the clip of him giving a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot was recently re-shared on Twitter too.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:24 PM IST

A video of Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has left people surprised. In the clip, he is seen playing MS Dhoni's signature helicopter shot. However, there is a golf-related twist and that has now sparked an online chatter. There is a possibility that the video will leave you with a smile.

Originally shared on Instagram by the cricketer, the clip was recently re-shared on Twitter too.

"Have you ever tried helicopter in golf," Khan shared. “The helicopter, but make it golf. @rashidkhan_19 is special!” reads the tweet caption shared along with the video. The post is complete with two emoticons – one of a helicopter and another of golfing.

Take a look at the video which has now created a buzz on Twitter:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has already gathered more than 21,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people, including one from the cricketer himself. While reacting to the video, this is what he shared:

“He absolutely smoked it!” wrote a Twitter user. Another shared heart emoticon to express their reactions.

Rashid Khan plays the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the franchise SunRisers Hyderabad.

What are your thought on the video?

