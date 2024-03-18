Rasmalai makes it to the top 10 best cheese desserts around the world, ranked at…

Rasmalai is a delectable Indian dessert that has gained worldwide popularity due to its rich and creamy taste. This sweet delicacy is prepared using paneer and milk and is often served on special occasions or as a comforting treat at any time of the day. Recently, rasmalai was ranked in the list of top 10 best cheese desserts around the world. This list was shared by TasteAtlas, which is an online travel and food guide that collates local recipes from across the globe and gives food reviews. Rasmalai was ranked in the list of top 10 best cheese desserts. (Pinterest)

"Choose your favourite!" wrote TasteAtlas as they shared the post. In the list, the first spot was taken by sernik, a dessert from Poland. Rasmalai bagged the second spot. Sfakianopita from Greece, NYC-style cheesecake from the USA, and Japanese cheesecake were ranked number three, four, and five, respectively. (Also Read: Vada pav makes it to top 20 in world's best sandwiches list. It is ranked at…)

The last five desserts were basque cheesecake from Spain, rákóczi túrós from Hungary, melopita from Greece, käsekuchen from Germany and Míša řezy from Czech Republic.

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to 13,000 likes and numerous comments.

