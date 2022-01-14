Home / Trending / Ratan Tata posts pic with Guns N' Roses star Slash, Ranveer Singh reacts
Ratan Tata posts pic with Guns N' Roses star Slash, Ranveer Singh reacts

Ratan Tata took to Instagram to share the image of him posing with Guns N' Roses star Slash. The post prompted a reply from actor Ranveer Singh .
Ranveer Singh reacted to this picture of Ratan Tata with Guns N' Roses star Slash.(Instagram/@ratantata)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 02:20 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Ratan Tata often takes to Instagram to share posts of different kinds. Those shares by the business tycoon also create a buzz among people. Case in point, his latest post. It is an image he shared that shows him posing with Guns N' Roses star Slash. The post has now prompted many to share various comments, including actor Ranveer Singh.

“The Day I visited Galpin Jaguar on one of my retail outlet visits, I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N’ Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR. A very polite rockstar, Slash. Clicked by Brian Allan,” he wrote while sharing the image.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about two hours ago. Since being shared, the image has accumulated more than six lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“Wow !! This is too cool!” Ranveer Singh wrote while reacting to the picture along with two heart eyes emojis.

Ranveer Singh's comment while reacting to Ratan Tata's picture with Slash.(Instagram/@Instagram/@ratantata)
“Superb sir,” wrote an Instagram user. “Legends,” posted another. “Wow,” expressed a third. Many also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Ratan Tata that prompted Ranveer Singh to reply?

Story Saved
