IPL players trade: Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards to CSK; Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis to SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings have traded players ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH have parted ways with England allrounder Liam Livingstone and Aussie Jack Edwards and both players have been traded to five-time champions CSK. In the movement on the other side, India pacer Khaleel Ahmed and Australia fast bowler Nathan Ellis join SRH from CSK. Liam Livingstone is again on the move. (IPL)

CSK will be Livingstone's fifth franchise after Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SRH. Last season, he featured in just two games. Edwards, on the other hand, was ruled out of the entire season due to a foot injury.

Ahmed too was an injury victim (right quadricep) and was ruled out after five games. Ellis, like Edwards, was ruled out of the entire season after he aggravated his hamstring injury.

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"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have completed a four-player trade ahead of IPL 2027, with Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards moving to CSK, while Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis join SRH.

"Livingstone, the England all-rounder, joins CSK at a reduced fee of INR 6 crore, having originally been acquired by SRH for INR 13 crore.

“Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Edwards also joins CSK at his existing fee of INR 3 crore. Edwards was signed by SRH before making his international debut for Australia but could not feature in IPL 2026 after being ruled out with a foot injury,” an IPL release said on Thursday.

"In return, SRH acquire left-arm fast bowler Khaleel at his existing fee of INR 4.8 crore. Khaleel, who previously represented SRH from 2018 to 2021, returns to the franchise after an impressive IPL 2025 campaign, in which he claimed 15 wickets in 14 matches for CSK. He featured in five matches for CSK in IPL 2026 before being ruled out of the season with a right quadriceps injury.

“Australian fast bowler Ellis also joins SRH at his existing fee of INR 2 crore. Known for his variations and effectiveness in the death overs, Ellis brings valuable T20 experience and adds to SRH’s pace-bowling resources,” it added.

The retention and release deadline for players is now November 17. Earlier, it was November 15. The mini-auction is scheduled for December 16 in Goa. The 2027 edition is also likely to kick off in mid-March – usually the league starts in late March -- so that the players, particularly the foreigners, can be spared the scorching heat of late May.