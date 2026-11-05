Regina Cassandra questions Karan Johar for ignoring her during Kesari 2 promotions, says Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Apte comments fuel north-south divide

Actor Regina Cassandra has weighed in on Janhvi Kapoor's remarks about the objectification of her character in Peddi and Radhika Apte's comments about her experience working in Telugu cinema. Regina said actors who feel uncomfortable with a film's portrayal should walk away from the project if they have the choice. She also said that such conversations can create a divide between the North and South Indian film industries. Regina Cassandra spoke about Peddi controversy.

'Please walk out of the film if you are not comfortable' In an interview with India Today, Regina said, "I feel like at the end of the day, if they feel uncomfortable, please walk out to the film. I don’t think, we should be put in a place where we say we didn’t have a choice. This is not against a man or a woman. As a woman, it is very easy for me to take sides, I will obviously take the side of the woman, but I don’t think any of us today, especially the examples that you gave, I don’t think either of them are in a place where they can't walk out a film, especially being who they are."

Regina Cassandra questions Karan Johar for ignoring her during Kesari 2 promotions Regina also spoke about her experience during the promotions of Kesari 2, in which she played the role of the film's lead Akshay Kumar's wife. She claimed that Dharma Productions did not acknowledge or tag her while promoting the film.

She said, "I really have a big issue with when a north Indian actor talks about south Indian cinema like that because you're making a north-south divide without you even realizing it and that's absolutely wrong. There are different ways of handling this. Also, Janhvi has spoken about being objectified on Karan Johar's show, the same Karan's Dharma Productions decided not to promote me in their film Kesari 2. Now, what am I supposed to call that? Objectifying what? That I'm a South-Indian? Till date I do not even know why they didn't. It is very strange. They shared that Kesari 2's song on Instagram and I am featuring in that song from start to finish, but they didn't even tag me."