Ratan Tata’s millennial manager roasts Gemini AI saree trend: ‘Itna lazy hai tum?’

If you’ve recently opened social media and been bombarded with everyone sharing pics in gorgeous sarees, you have Nano Banana to thank. Nano Banana is Google DeepMind’s latest image-editing model available in the Google Gemini app. It allows users to transform their everyday pictures into dreamy portraits, and people have been living out their Bollywood fantasies using the AI model. Shantanu Naidu shared a funny video on the AI saree trend. (Instagram/@socktalks.tv)

Google Gemini users have been transforming their selfies into stunning portraits with chiffon sarees, flowing hair, and dreamy backdrops. Not everyone, however, is willing to get behind the trend.

(Also read: Gemini AI saree photos: Red saree prompts to turn your selfie into a vintage poster)

Shantanu Naidu’s funny take on AI saree trend

Shantanu Naidu, who served as the manager of the late industrialist Ratan Tata, offered the funniest take on the Gemini AI saree trend. In a video shared on Instagram, he pointed out that most people sharing saree pictures live in India, have at least 15 sarees lying in their cupboards, and do not really need AI to show them what they would look like wearing one.

“Tum log India me hai. America mein nahi hai. India! Land of the saree. Tumhare kapaat mein at least 15 saree hai. Itna lazy ho gaya tum… AI ko generate karne ko bola jo kapda tumhare kapaat mein…” Naidu exclaimed in the video, using accented Hindi to underline the humour in his video.

His message, roughly translated, said: “You live in India, not America. India – the land of the saree. You have at least 15 sarees lying in your cupboard. How lazy are you that you need AI to generate a video of an outfit you already have.”

“Saree pehno, photo nikalo”

Naidu’s lighthearted rant against the AI saree trend continued when he compared it to asking an AI tool to generate a picture of him with his dog. “The dog is right there. Just go sit next to him and take a picture!” he declared.

Next, he urged all those using AI to generate saree pics to wear their own sarees. “Original saree mein tum aur sundar dikhta hai. Saree pehno, photo nikalo (You look more beautiful in your original saree. Just wear a saree and click a photo).”

He added that he would have understood if people were asking the AI tool to generate pictures in white wedding gowns, as Indians typically don’t have gowns in their wardrobes. But the trend of AI saree pictures floated above his head.

The video was shared on Instagram with a disclaimer: “Mai toh masti mai bolta hai (I just talk in jest).”

It did manage to strike a chord with thousands of viewers who dropped amused reactions in the comments section. “Inner me: Finally someone said it,” wrote one viewer. “Bro just casually spilled the truth and sipped his tea,” another said.

(Also read: Ratan Tata’s millennial manager Shantanu Naidu gets top role at Tata Motors, shares emotional post)