Razorpay co-founder flags suspected scam after viral clip shows payment device misused at parking site

A viral video alleging a new payment scam at an MCD parking site has prompted an immediate public response from Razorpay co founder Shashank Kumar. The clip, now circulating widely across social platforms, suggests that a scammer was using a Razorpay payment device in an unusual and misleading manner.

Kumar promises restriction on device gallery access

Taking to X, Kumar wrote, "In the next software upgrade we will disable gallery access unless really needed for the seller."

His post came shortly after a clip began gaining traction online, showing a man holding a Razorpay payment device up to a car window as if asking the driver to scan and pay. The device screen carried a QR code linked to the individual rather than the authorised parking system, and the viral video was shared with the caption, “New scam unlocked”.

The response from Kumar gathered more than 873k views, sparking a stream of comments appreciating the transparency while also raising concerns about potential vulnerabilities.

Users weigh in with reactions

Viewers on X filled the conversation with a blend of appreciation and concern. One user wrote, "I wish companies were this transparent and actually discussed such issues on Twitter." Another commented, "Good call, but what if such scammers still want to keep the old version," reflecting a common worry about outdated software being exploited.

Several users praised the swift response, with one saying, "The founder himself clarifying the situation. That’s the power of social media." Another added, "What if they do not upgrade, like me, who is still using iOS 17.1 in the iOS 26 era?"

Safety concerns continued to echo through the thread. One user remarked, "Well done Shashank. This is the type of thing we like to see. Quick action. But what if the seller does not update the devices?" Another wrote, "Indians are great at building good technology, and Indians are great at cracking that technology to scam other Indians."