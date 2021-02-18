RCB beats CSK to grab Glenn Maxwell, bidding war sparks meme fest on Twitter
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell sparked a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RBC) at IPL Auction 2021 before being sold to RCB for a whopping ₹14.25 crore. Though the player is now officially a RCB team member, that didn’t stop people from sharing hilarious memes on the intense contest. In fact, “CSK and RCB” and “csk vs rcb” are also trending on Twitter.
Check out some of the hilarious memes that may leave you chuckling hard:
When you got to do it:
What happened in the bidding? The filmy version:
What was Maxwell thinking? This Twitter user imagines:
Take a look at some more rib-tickling memes:
Initially, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals also took part in the bidding war but they soon opted out leaving CSK and RCB to contest against each other.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RCB beats CSK to grab Glenn Maxwell, bidding war sparks meme fest on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman gets trapped under moving train in Haryana. Watch how she escapes unhurt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DIY education: Teacher creates TV classes for inmates in Greece
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Million-year-old Siberian mammoth teeth yield oldest DNA ever recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens sink in nostalgia as Courteney Cox plays 'Friends' theme song on piano
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Enjoy these memes while you wait for the bidding to start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amul doodle features Pawri Horai Hai girl having some ‘pav tea’. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat gains ‘angel wings’ after saving human siblings from poisonous snake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas residents rescue thousands of sea turtles stunned by severe cold. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video captures mesmerising beauty of Nilgiri Mountain Railway toy train route
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese dance group shakes a leg to Chammak Challo, may make you groove too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man builds special robot to take care of ailing dog in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man’s soulful Bollywood medley on violin may leave you teary-eyed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai street vendor’s drool-worthy ‘flying dosa’ gets thumbs-up from netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘jugaad champion title’ leaves people with thoughts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox