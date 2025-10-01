‘1,000 reasons to stay away’: NRI's video on life in India vs US divides internet

An Indian man living in the United States has sparked a lively discussion online after sharing a video comparing the struggles of doing household chores abroad with the challenges of life back home in India. The video was shared on Instagram by user ‘Factual Anil in Actual US’, with the caption, “POV: You’re done with all the jhaadu–pocha, bartan–kapde… and still don’t wanna go back. Abroad chores = 100 reasons to complain, but India’s chaos = 1000 reasons to stay away". The video has sparked a lively discussion online. (Instagram/@factualanil_in_actual_us)

In the clip, the man humorously captures the never-ending list of domestic tasks that immigrants often juggle on their own, from sweeping and mopping to doing dishes and laundry. However, instead of longing for home, he reminds viewers why many NRIs hesitate to return.

A list flashes on screen, highlighting “pollution, bad infrastructure, workload, huge debt, unemployment, low income, high expenses and quality of life” as the reasons that make life in India equally, if not more, stressful. The video ends with a humorous line: “So keep calm and do your kaam.”

Social media reactions

The post has sparked mixed reactions. While some NRIs admitted they could relate to the struggles, others said they still missed the comfort of home despite its flaws.

“I totally Agree..Those who disagree must trying living outside for atleast 1 yr..Then u will realise how our govt has fooled us through corruption and poor Infrastructure,” one user wrote.

“Just happy that somebdy is mentioning the reality of trade off. Doing your own chores is nvr more trouble than systematic and institutional issues prevalent and will always prevail in India,” said another.

However, one user said, “Abroad life has its advantages, yet the irony lies in the profound loneliness that accompanies it – distant from loved ones, unable to share life's joys and sorrows, and searching for a sense of belonging in a place that feels far from home.”

“I miss my friends and family back in india... Life is definitely a lot chaotic in India but still It has its own charm,” expressed another.