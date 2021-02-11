IND USA
Netizens shared amusing comments in response to the Reddit post. (representational image)(Reddit)
trending

Redditor asks netizens to ask this to their cats, receives amusing replies

What makes the post more entertaining are the hilarious responses from netizens after pspsps-ing to their feline buddies.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:59 AM IST

We are sure that you have done this quite a few times. And the response had probably melted your heart into a puddle. In case you haven’t, let this Reddit post prompt you to carry it out.

On the subreddit ‘Made Me Smile’, Reddit user @curiouslyinclined shared an image of a bumper sticker behind his car. “Tell your cat I said pspsps,” reads the text of the sticker. What makes the post more entertaining are the hilarious responses from netizens after pspsps-ing to their feline buddies. The comments section may fill your heart with joy and leave you smiling.

Take a look at the post:

This is my car and I cannot stop smiling! from r/MadeMeSmile

Shared on February 10, the post has garnered over 16,200 upvotes and tons of comments. People shared all sorts of amusing as well as funny replies while voicing the possible answers from their feline friends.

“I can't ignore an important message like this, I'll let all my neighborhood cats know!” assured a Reddit user. “Gonna pspsps my 20-year-old man when I get home. He can’t hear very well anymore but he’ll appreciate that you thought of him,” commented another.

“I passed on your message to my cat Hecate, she looked at me and purred,” wrote one individual. “Told my cats: Frito said he don't care. Athena said what's up. And Boogie wants pets,” informed one.

What do you think of this feel-good post? Would you try this with your feline friend too?

