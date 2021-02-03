Redditor asks what one would do after getting the power of invisibility, answers are hilarious
Having the power of invisibility is something many have desired over the years. From ogling at Harry Potter’s cloak of invisibility to the wish to possess The One Ring from the Lord of the Rings series, everybody wanted this superpower. One Reddit user @Mr_Maccaroni took to the video and photo sharing platform to ask fellow netizens what they would do if granted that superpower. And people obliged. Some of the answers may tickle your funny bone too.
“If you could turn invisible, what would be the first thing you do?” reads the simple question.
Shared on February 1, the post has garnered more than 400 comments and some of them are really amusing. While some stressed on free travel, others simply wanted to pull funny pranks on their close ones with their superpower.
What would you do if you’re given the power to be invisible?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Redditors share plans if given the power of invisibility. Some are hilarious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai man bows before local train as services resume, pic amazes Anand Mahindra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10-year-old tiger undergoes second hip surgery in Chicago-area zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid teaches people a 'new' way to say Nutella, video will leave you in splits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog food in place of plastic bottles: Karnataka to get special vending machines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman in Kenya recycles plastic waste into bricks stronger than concrete
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop dad saluted his daughter, pic went viral. She shares the story behind it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Sometimes you just need a hug’: Clip of kids embracing is all about happiness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With an extra arm, dog-like robot Spot can now plant flowers and open doors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandas somersault and slide in snow, video is a delight to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restaurateur in Belgium misses her customers, decides to serve mannequins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punxsutawney Phil ‘predicts’ 6 more weeks of winter during Groundhog Day event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares pretty pic of a pulsar, shares surprising fact
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elderly doggo making puppy eyes proves that age is just a number. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3D printed house available for sale in the US. Can you guess how much it costs?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox