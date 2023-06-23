Remember Inspector Vivek from CID? He's a university professor now

Most of us have seen the popular television series CID. The mystery-crime thriller has been a big part of many people's lives. In fact, even to this day, several people rewatch this show. Interestingly, actor Vivek Mashru, who played Inspector Vivek on CID, has gone viral on social media. The reason? Well, the actor is now a professor! Vivek Mashru from CID.(Twitter/@kanal_ko)

It all started when a Twitter user shared a picture of Vivek Mashru and wrote, "If you know him , your childhood was awesome." After Mishru saw this tweet, he quickly replied to it and said, "Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always."

Take a look at the tweet made by Vivek Mashru here:

Following this tweet, a reply to it caught the attention of many after a woman said that Mashru is now a professor at a college. According to his LinkedIn profile, Mashru is the director of the Department of Common Core Curriculum at CMR University in Bengaluru.

This tweet was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has received several likes and comments.

Take a look at what people are saying about Vivek Mashru here:

An individual wrote, "I thought he taught forensics." A second added the famous line by ACP Pradyuman from the show"Kuch toh gadbad hai Daya." "You guys have too much free time," joked a third.