Rescuer proposes to girlfriend as siren wails in the background in Ukraine. Watch

A video capturing a picture of love from the war-battered Ukraine was shared online. The clip which shows a proposal has now tugged at people’s heartstrings. Many reacted to the video by saying how it shows the undefeatable spirit of the people.

Anton Gerashchenko, whose bio says he is the advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, shared the video on Twitter. “This is our life now - we joke about ‘war-life balance’. This rescuer was saving people, now he is proposing. The siren wails for danger, now it sounds in joy. It is all intertwined, and no one's life is untouched by war in Ukraine,” he tweeted.

The video opens to show the rescuer going down on a knee to propose to his girlfriend. Other rescuers and onlookers are seen cheering for the couple. What is heartening to watch is how amid this joyous moment, a siren keeps on wailing in the background.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on July 30. Since being posted, it has accumulated over 21,000 views. The post has also gathered various comments from people. A few also reacted by using heart emoticons.

“Wonderful. Congratulations to this lovely couple,” shared a Twitter user. “Love and luck to these young people,” posted another. “Congratulations,” commented a third. “Absolutely beautiful. Ukrainians are what dreams are made of. I congratulate and wish a long and merry life to the couple. And thank you to the firemen for keeping everyone safe,” wrote a fourth.