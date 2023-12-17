Residents of a society engage in heated argument over feeding of stray dogs

A video of a few residents engaging in a verbal fight over the issue of feeding stray dogs was shared on social media. The clip captures a group of people arguing with a woman and asking her not to feed the dogs inside the society. They also tell her to take them to the designated feeding area to which the woman puts forth her response to. The video has sparked a wave of mixed reactions among netizens. While some sided with the woman and appreciated her for feeding the strays, others argued that there was nothing wrong in asking her to give food to the dogs in a particular place. The image shows an argument between a few residents of a residential complex. (Screengrab)

“I'm glad this woman stood her ground against a pack of uncles that objected to her feeding some poor doggos. More power to people like her who care for voiceless animals,” wrote an X user while sharing the video.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Take a look at the video of the argument:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 1.5 million views, and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments. While some supported the woman, others expressed their disapproval.

How did X users react to this video of an argument?

“This is not gutsy. When you feed dogs in a certain space, they start seeing that space as their turf and become extremely insecure and aggressive about anything else entering that space such as children and other dogs,” posted an X user. “More power to your girl,” added another.

“If there's a designated feeding spot for the dogs, she should feed them there,” commented a third. “Let me clarify. I love dogs. But this girl is not gutsy, she is plainly unreasonable and mannerless. All societies have a pet-feeding place. If not marked, feed them outside the society. Stray dogs can be a menace to kids and people” joined a fourth. “Good that she stood, but little accommodation would have made this win-win for everyone in the society. Coexistence and cooperation are important for a peaceful living,” wrote a fourth.