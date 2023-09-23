Woman in Noida society pulls man’s hair, slaps him for removing a poster about her missing dog

A video of a fight between a man and a woman in a Noida society has gone viral. The video shows the woman abusing the man, pulling his hair and slapping him for removing a missing poster about her dog. The local police department also took to X to react to the incident. The department informed that action has been taken regarding the issue and a case has been registered at the police station in Noida Sector-113. The confrontation took place between the president of Aims Golf Avenue Society and one of its residents. The image shows a scuffle between a man and a woman in a society in Noida. (Screengrab)

The viral video opens to show a woman grabbing a man’s t-shirt collar and saying “Is AOA (Apartment Owners Association) bigger than the Supreme Court.” As the video progresses, she is seen pushing the man and screaming. The man is seen asking the woman to calm down and maintain decorum during the conversation. However, she keeps on pushing him, pulls his hair, and even goes on to slap him.

Here is the video of the scuffle between the residents of a Noida society:

What did the police share on X while addressing the incident?

The video is being reshared by several X users. The official X handle of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar replied to one such tweet in Hindi. “In the said incident, there was a dispute between the president of the society and a woman in AIMS GOLF AVENUE Society Sector-75 regarding the poster of a missing dog. A case has been registered at Police Station Sector-113 Noida, and preventive action has been taken,” reads the post when translated into English.

How did X users react to this incident?

“Clearly the woman is misbehaving and she must be booked,” wrote an X user. “This lady should be put behind bars with the other guy who is holding that hand at the end,” shared another. Several others too echoed similar sentiments.