Resigned employee offered 60% hike just 11 days before last working day

A product marketing specialist has ignited a widespread discussion on Reddit after sharing their dilemma over a late-stage corporate counteroffer. Having resigned 49 days prior, the employee was offered a 60% salary hike just 11 days before their final working day. The professional claimed they had significantly scaled the company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) from ₹1 crore to ₹4.5 crore within a single year, on a total CTC of just ₹5 lakh. Now facing a major expansion of the role’s responsibilities, the worker took to social media to ask if holding out for a 100% hike is a reasonable demand while awaiting interview results from a competitor. Reddit users advised the employee not to take up the offer. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Put my papers and got retention offer,” the Reddit user wrote. They added, “I have put my papers 49 days back, 11 days left for my last working day and today I've got a counter offer from my manager. To give context I work in product marketing and I went from intern to growth marketing executive to product marketing specialist and I've scaled revenue from 1 crores ARR to 4.5 crores ARR within 1 year of taking up this role.”

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The employee continued, “Now coming to the salary, my in-hand salary is 3.85 lacs and total CTC is 5 lacs. Last week, my manager said they are ready to retain the 60% hike, in my mind, I have a 100% hike considering my contribution towards revenue is very high.”

The person further added, “To give context I am in contact with another HR in a different company for a better hike, I am yet to know the results of the final interview.”

How did social media react? An individual wrote, “Don't take the offer. Once you've resigned, you move out.” The OP shared, “I know this sounds stupid, but when I put down my papers, I kind of rage quit (due to a fight with my colleague) without informing my manager. This happened 3 weeks before the appraisal, when they were giving ratings. My manager later came to me and said, ‘I've already spoken to HR regarding your pay, considering how underpaid you are.’ He spoke to HR in the first place because I was constantly telling my manager, my pay is dog s**t for what I bring to the table. Now I am in two minds, do I need to take a good hike or leave?”

Another commented, “Don't accept the counteroffer. They are just retaining you because they haven't found a replacement yet. Once you accept their counteroffer, first, they will resolve all your dependencies and lay you off.”

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A third expressed, “If they wanted to retain you, they would have countered the day you put down papers. They failed to find a replacement and thus want to retain you. Ideally, it doesn't make sense to stay, but if you want, then know that you now have the bargaining power and can ask much more.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)