Retired colonel recalls how daughter was asked ‘rate’ by men on her way to South Delhi college

In the wake of the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, social media is filled with "avoid India" posts where people are asking foreign women not to visit India. A retired colonel joined them in sharing why he supports his daughter’s decision to settle outside the country. He added that it is because of the multiple incidents of harassment she faced regularly while on her way to her college in South Delhi about 13 years ago. A post by a retired colonel about his daughter’s experience has left people horrified. (Unsplash/Markus Spiske)

“With so many posts on ‘women don’t come to India’ and ‘women go abroad’, here is my own story. My daughter did her three years of graduation in Delhi. We, then, lived in a super posh colony in South Delhi. College was 15 minutes walk of which 7 mins was within the colony and seven on the main road,” colonel Sanjay Pande wrote. He added that half the route towards her daughter’s college was inside a “very premium government auditorium” and the rest was on a footpath with “an institutional area wall.”

“SAFEST right? No shops, no public, main road, no people and absolutely safe road,” he asked. In the following lines, he shared his daughter's harrowing experiences.

“Cars would slow down and guys would ask her to ‘accompany’! They would ask ‘rate’. I was sure someone would be doing the same with the guys sister, daughter, wife too. In second year I gave her a car exclusively. No stepping on road. Ever,” he shared.

The colonel posted how when his daughter wanted to settle abroad, he agreed and supported her. “This was 13 years back. She has right to her life. She is abroad since then. I could afford. What about 95% plus who cannot?” he further expressed.

Take a look at the entire post here:

With over one lakh views, the share has accumulated close to 2,400 likes, prompting people to post varied comments.

What did X users share about this post?

“I am surprised that a Fauji indirectly recommends migration as a course of action for women seeking safety!” expressed an X user. Colonel Pande replied, “Kyun? Fauji BAAP nahi hota Kya? (Why? Aren’t soldiers fathers?).

Another person added, “I lived in South Delhi and each time I had to take an auto or cab at night because of late work, it gave me so much anxiety. Just waiting for the auto made so many men stop and stare. I can totally relate to her.”

“Agree. My cousin lives in Vadodara, a safe city, and has 2 young daughters. He goes to drop them to school & all after the rikshawala he knows said ‘Don't trust your daughter even with me’. He is well off but wants to leave India. Said that when they grow older, I can't be with them,” commented a third.

A fourth wrote, “You did the right thing. Sanjay.”

What are your thoughts on this retired colonel’s post on his daughter’s horrific experiences?