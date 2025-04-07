Rippling co-founder’s wife breaks silence on ‘XL size condom’ message to alleged lover

Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar is engaged in a bitter and public custody battle with his wife Dhivya Sashidhar over their son after accusing her of infedility in a series of posts which shocked social media last month. The Indian techie shared screenshots which he claimed showed his wife's conversations with a man named Anoop Kuttysankaran, who he accused to be her lover. Prasanna Sankar and Dhivya Sashidhar married in 2013 and share a 9-year-old son.

"Me and my wife, Dhivya, were married for 10 years and we have a 9 year old son. Recently our marriage broke down after I discovered she was having an affair, with a person named Anoop for over 6 months," he said in a post on X, sharing screenshots from the alleged conversation.



He claimed that he received the screenshots from Anoop's wife which showed Sashidhar making hotel bookings in her name for Anoop. The screenshot also showed "Dhivya Prakruthi" sending messages, asking to buy "XL size condoms".

The posts helped the tech billionaire (net worth $1.3 billion, according to Forbes) gain public sympathy with large sections of social media users asking for action against his wife during the custody battle for their son.

However, a tell-all story by Sashidhar has painted a starkly different picture of the couple's tumultous relationship. Talking to The San Francisco Standard, Sashidhar claimed that her husband forced her to have sex soon after childbirth and threatened to cheat on her if denied.

Prostitutes, spy cams and open marriage

She alleged that he tried to force her to open their marriage to more partners, spied on her with hidden cameras in their home and solicited prostitutes. She also accused him of dragging her and their son around the world in a bid to evade taxes and manipulate laws to ensure she did not receive proper compensation after their split.

Addressing the claims made by Sankar on X, Sashidhar claimed the messages detailing meetings with Anoop Kuttysankaran were fabricated. In court, her lawyers said that the affair she is accused of having with Kuttysankaran was "emotional" not "sexual".

The San Francisco Standard reviewed years of court records, text exchanges, emails, photos, and other evidence to back up Sasidhar's claims.

Met in college

Prasanna Sankar and Dhivya Sashidhar met as students at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli and married 10 years ago and share a 9-year-old son.

Sankar has accused Sashidhar of kidnapping their son and filing a divorce case in the US, not India, in an attempt to secure a bigger settlement out of him. Sasidhar has claimed that she was forced to leave her career for a husband who coerced her into painful sex, solicited prostitutes, spied on her and dragged her and their young son from country to country to shield his wealth from taxation.

