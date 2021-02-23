Riteish Deshmukh shares video of his dog Flash’s birthday ‘pawri’. It’s adorable
Bollywood stars Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh on Monday commemorated the birthday of their pet dog Flash and shared glimpses from the birthday party.
Jumping on the 'Pawri' bandwagon, Riteish took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from the birthday party of Flash.
In the video, the 'Ek Villain' actor is seen holding the camera as he showcases the celebrations and people at the back holding balloons.
The actor said in the video, "This is flash, this is us, and this is our party)."
He captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday Son #Flash."
Take a look at the clip:
Celebrity followers including Lara Dutta Bhupathi and more than 1.9 lakhfans liked the post after being posted. Tiger Shroff also chimed into the comments section and wrote, "Sooo cute."
The 'Jane Tu Ya Jane Na' star Genelia D’Souza also took to Instagram and posted an adorable video with her furry friend who is seen sporting dressed in party ensemble.
The video sees Genelia pecking kisses on Flash's face post which she shares a warm hug with the four-legged friend.
Penning down a sweet birthday note for her beloved friend, she noted in the caption, "Happy Birthday My Angel. I Love you more so so much, But I know you Love me more #FlashDeshmukh."
What do you think of the videos?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Norway museum says Edvard Munch wrote hidden ‘madman’ message on The Scream
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares video of Perseverance rover’s landing on Mars. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops in Karachi put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipal Hospitals shares ‘pawri’ video with a very important message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newlyweds donate blood to save girl’s life, Uttar Pradesh cop shares tale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai man’s superb dosa making skills leave netizens spellbound. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple takes in delivery driver stranded in snow, story may leave you teary-eyed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koala named Triumph climbs and runs thanks to prosthetic foot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sid the doggo meets his puppy sister for the first time. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bomb unit called to investigate abandoned bag. This is what they found inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man caught on camera spitting on rotis at wedding, arrested by Meerut Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police picks Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath scene to share a message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh minister rides 50 foot-high giant wheel to catch phone network
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani trying to convince everyone Monday is a fun day is all of us
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
She twirls 30 hoops simultaneously for 35 seconds. Guinness Records share clip
- “They look so cool all spinning together, said an Instagram user.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox