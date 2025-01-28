Rock climber falls to death off a cliff, final post reveals love for climbing: ‘I am hungry for more’

A 30-year-old woman from Southern California, Micah Manalese, tragically fell to her death while climbing the popular Pine Creek Trail in Nevada’s Red Rock Canyon last week. The incident occurred during a climbing trip with a friend when, in a devastating turn of events, Manalese lost her footing and fell from the cliff. A 30-year-old woman tragically lost her life after falling while climbing in Red Rock Canyon, Nevada. (Facebook/Micah Jasmine Manalese)

According to a report by the Daily Mail, rescuers were quick to respond, arriving at the scene by helicopter, but sadly, they were unable to save her. A group of climbers on the opposite side of the canyon reportedly witnessed the tragic accident, further highlighting the dangers of this popular climbing spot.

Final Facebook post reflects her love for climbing

What has captured the internet’s attention in the aftermath of the tragedy is Manalese’s poignant final Facebook post. Written on New Year’s Day, the post reveals her deep passion for rock climbing and her joy in rediscovering the hobby after a hiatus.

“I have been outside climbing since 2014, but in the past four years, it’s been on the back-burner,” she wrote. Manalese expressed her excitement about reigniting her passion in 2023, adding, “I love sport climbing and it was special for me to reignite this passion for myself this year. Thank you for all the belays and moments I got to spend outside. I am hungry for more.”

The post was accompanied by photos of her enjoying her climbs, a testament to her adventurous spirit and love for the outdoors.

Heartbreak among loved ones

Manalese’s sudden death has left her loved ones shattered. Her boyfriend, Robert, penned an emotional tribute to her on social media, describing her as “outgoing, courageous, and a blessing to anyone who had the chance to meet her.” He wrote, “I am crushed. Micah was a truly special person… I will always cherish the time we spent together.”

Manalese’s family also shared their grief on a fundraising page, describing her as a beacon of joy. “Micah was extremely thoughtful and loving… Wherever she went, she was always spreading joy,” they wrote.