Rohan Bopanna reacts to Zomato’s special ‘worth it’ post for him

Rohan Bopanna won the men's doubles title with partner Matthew Ebden in the recently concluded Australian Open. The 43-year-old Indian player also became World No. 1 for the first time. Since then, congratulatory messages about his achievements have flooded social media, and Zomato joined in with a special post. Their share also received a response from Rohan Bopanna. Zomato shared this special visual for Rohan Bopanna on Instagram. (Instagram/@zomato)

“‘Thank you for serving us with this treat, Rohan Bopanna’ - entire nation,” Zomato wrote and shared a visual. The image shows a picture of the player with a text insert on it. “21 years, 4 months, 131 days, some orders take time but they are worth it,” reads the text.

Take a look at this post by Zomato:

Since being shared a little over three hours ago, the post has accumulated more than 10,000 likes. The post has also collected tons of comments from people, including one from the player himself.

What did Rohan Bopanna share?

Taking to the comments section of Zomato’s post, the Indian tennis ace wrote, “Thank you Zomato”. He also shared four emojis along with his comment.

How did other Instagram users react?

“Tennis is mightier than a sword,” posted an Instagram user. “True, it is worth the wait,” shared another. “The new level of marketing with appreciation and kindness,” commented a third. “De(serving) greatness,” expressed a fourth. “And he served it just right,” wrote a fifth. Many wrote “congratulations” to share their reactions to the post.

Rohan Bopanna also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago. Taking to X, he shared a series of photos along with a heartfelt note.

“I had the privilege to meet our honourable Prime Minister Modi ji today. This acknowledgement is very humbling & it was my honour to present the very racket that led me to become World No. 1 and the AO grand slam champion. Your grace has left me inspired & encouraged,” he tweeted.

What are your thoughts on Zomato’s post and Rohan Bopanna’s reaction to it?