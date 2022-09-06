Home / Trending / RPF personnel’s quick actions save a man trying to deboard a moving train. Watch

RPF personnel’s quick actions save a man trying to deboard a moving train. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 06, 2022 06:31 PM IST

Indian Railways shared the video of an RPF cop saving a passenger trying to de-board a moving train on Twitter.

The image, taken from the video, shows an RPF cop saving a passenger's life after he slipped while de-boarding a moving train.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Indian Railways often take to Twitter to share posts asking people not to board or de-board moving trains. They also share videos of people landing into dangerous situations while doing so as a caution to others. Just like this recent video which shows how a man slipped while trying to get down from a moving train. Thankfully, an RPF cop's quick actions saved his life.

The railways posted their caption in Hindi while explaining the incident. When loosely translated it read, “The vigilance of the RPF employee saved the life of the passenger! A passenger lost his balance while alighting from a moving train at Pune station in Maharashtra, who was rescued by alert RPF personnel posted there. All are requested not to attempt to board/disembark the moving train, it can be fatal.”

Take a look at the video that shows the policeman saving the life of a passenger.

Shared a few hours ago, the video has accumulated over 7,800 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received nearly 310 likes.

Indian Railways, besides sharing awareness posts, also tweets about different advancement in Indian railways and also about achievements of their employees.

twitter viral video
