RPF personnel’s quick actions save a man trying to deboard a moving train. Watch

Indian Railways often take to Twitter to share posts asking people not to board or de-board moving trains. They also share videos of people landing into dangerous situations while doing so as a caution to others. Just like this recent video which shows how a man slipped while trying to get down from a moving train. Thankfully, an RPF cop's quick actions saved his life.

The railways posted their caption in Hindi while explaining the incident. When loosely translated it read, “The vigilance of the RPF employee saved the life of the passenger! A passenger lost his balance while alighting from a moving train at Pune station in Maharashtra, who was rescued by alert RPF personnel posted there. All are requested not to attempt to board/disembark the moving train, it can be fatal.”

Take a look at the video that shows the policeman saving the life of a passenger.

आरपीएफ कर्मचारी की सतर्कता से बची यात्री की जान!



महाराष्ट्र के पुणे स्टेशन पर चलती ट्रेन से उतरने के दौरान एक यात्री संतुलन खो बैठा, जिसे वहां तैनात सजग आरपीएफ कर्मियों ने बचाया।



सभी से अनुरोध है कि चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने/उतरने का प्रयास ना करें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/LpNuAT6Qy2 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 6, 2022

Shared a few hours ago, the video has accumulated over 7,800 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received nearly 310 likes.

Indian Railways, besides sharing awareness posts, also tweets about different advancement in Indian railways and also about achievements of their employees.