333 for pani puri at Mumbai airport? Entrepreneur’s post reminds X user of 3 Idiots dialogue

An entrepreneur using the Mumbai airport expressed his shock at seeing that a plate of pani puri at one of the shops in the airport terminal is being sold for ₹333. The entrepreneur shared a photo of the snack counter at a Mumbai airport food stall. (X/@kaushikmkj)

"Real estate is expensive for food stalls at the CSIA Mumbai airport - but I didn’t know this expensive," Kaushik Mukherjee, co-founder and COO of Sugar Cosmetics, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

The photo he shared featured three beloved street food dishes; pani puri, dahi puri and sev puri. All three dishes, which had eight pieces each, were priced at ₹333 for a plate.

Mukherjee's post resonated with many X (formerly Twitter) users who echoed his sentiments, lamenting the high prices of the chaats (Indian street food).

X user Kinjal Thakkar said he was reminded of a dialogue from Amir Khan-starrer “3 Idiots”.

“Paneer to kuch dino baad sonar ki dukan pe milega itti itti theliyo main (In a few days, paneer will be sold at the goldsmith's in small packets,” he wrote, citing the famous dialogue.

Airport food is notorious for being priced on the higher side, often leaving travellers with limited dining options.

Last year, a restaurant at the Mumbai airport was a talking point on X for selling dosa and buttermilk in the price range of ₹600 to ₹620. The price goes up with a customer wants to add coffee.

The year before that, a journalist's post on shelling out ₹490 for two samosas, a cup of tea and a water bottle at the Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was widely discussed online.

“Two samosas, one chai, and one water bottle for ₹490 at Mumbai airport. Kafi ache din aa gae hain (good days have come)," X user Farah Khan had said.

Many airport users prefer to use the lounges at airports where a lavish buffet spread is usually served, by paying a nominal fee as part of their credit or debit card lounge access.