' 35,000 a month': PhD scholar's stipend sparks debate on low pay

India’s long-standing challenge in cultivating a robust research environment goes far beyond its modest R&D spending. At the heart of the issue is the underinvestment in critical scientific infrastructure and institutional support. A viral LinkedIn post exposed the harsh reality of PhD scholars in India.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The viral post that sparked a conversation

A LinkedIn post that recently went viral has reignited the conversation around the plight of researchers in India. Shared by user Rehan Akhtar, the post highlights the disheartening reality faced by a 33-year-old PhD scholar at IIT Delhi, who is conducting cutting-edge research in artificial intelligence while earning a monthly stipend of just ₹35,000.

According to Akhtar, the scholar is married, has cleared several competitive exams such as JEE, GATE, and the PhD interview, and is not only involved in research but also teaches undergraduate students. Despite reviewing over 100 research papers and publishing dozens of his own, he reportedly struggles to pay rent or support his family.

"Why does our system reward mediocrity with money, and brilliance with bare survival?" Akhtar questioned. "PhD scholars aren't just students — they're educators, innovators, and builders of the future. But they're being forgotten. Passion shouldn’t demand poverty." He concluded his post with a message of solidarity: "To all the researchers silently grinding: your work matters. You matter. It’s time the system showed it."

Internet reacts

The post quickly went viral, amassing over 5,000 likes and more than 200 comments, with users from academic and non-academic backgrounds expressing their concern and empathy.

Many users called the post “heartbreaking yet true”, while others labelled it a “wake-up call for policymakers”. Some commented that this is the reason why “India loses its brightest minds to foreign institutions”, while another said, “We need a fundamental shift in how we value research and those who carry it forward.”

One user shared, “I left research for a corporate job. The passion was there, but rent and bills don’t pay themselves.” Another wrote, “We glorify IITs but forget the struggle within their walls.”

Several commenters urged the government and institutions to “recognise PhD scholars as professionals, not just students”, adding that “innovation cannot thrive in poverty.”