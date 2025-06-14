5 lakh Father’s Day cake’ tweet sparks disbelief, laughter: ‘Beta, isme diamonds kahan hai?

A screenshot of a cake on a delivery app or website has turned into the latest source of memes for X users. Listed as “Father's Day Special Hazelnut Chocolate Cake”, the item is priced at ₹5 lakh - likely caused due to a typo or a technical glitch. However, internet users had a field day as the pricing has sparked people’s interest and humour. A Father's Day cake listed for ₹ 5 lakh on a food delivery or e-commerce site. (Screengrab (X))

“Everyone’s talking about it. Few can afford it. And fewer can forget it. The viral sensation. ₹5 lakh cake,” an X user wrote while sharing the screenshot of the cake. Another person added, “This is really a very suspicious thing. So, you guys must check and have a look at this (sic).”

Many humorously wrote that it could be the down payment for a 2BHK or a purchase they have to make by withdrawing money from their fixed deposits. Some joked that their dads would ask if diamonds or gold were inside the ₹5 lakh cake, just like this individual who posted, “Beta, isme diamonds kahan hai?”

What does the screenshot show?

The image shared, likely from a food delivery platform or an e-commerce page, shows the menu or product listing page. The image features three distinct cake listings. Two of them, a butterscotch cake and a red velvet cake, are priced at ₹499 and ₹599, respectively. However, the third listing has shocked people.

It shows a picture of a cake with a cake topper, with ₹5 lakh listed as the price.

When is Father’s Day celebrated?

Father's Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June. This year, 2025, it falls on June 15. Though most of the world celebrates it on the third Sunday of June, a few countries observe the day on March 19—Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

When did Father’s Day start?

Sonora Smart Dodd from Washington is credited with taking the initiative to start this day. She started it in 1910 after attending a Mother’s Day lecture in 1909. Dodd dedicated it to her father who raised her and her siblings as a single parent. However, the day gained official recognition in the United Nations much later in 1972.