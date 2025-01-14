' 650 for dal, comes with golden spoon?': Indian hill station hotel food rates leave internet stunned

Overpricing has become a daily annoyance for many, and a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) brought the issue into sharp focus. Udit Bhandari, an X user, shared an image of a hotel menu from Narkanda, located two hours from Shimla, highlighting exorbitant food prices. In his caption, Bhandari wrote, “When the menu doesn't match up to the prices on it! This is the menu of a hotel in Narkanda (2 hours from Shimla). Hotel & restaurant prices in India are going crazy, without matching international standards. No wonder tourists prefer travelling overseas.” A viral X post highlighted overpriced food at a Narkanda hotel near Shimla.(X/@GurugramDeals)

Sky-high menu prices draw criticism

The menu listed several ordinary dishes with jaw-dropping prices:

Dal Makhani – ₹750

Kadai Paneer – ₹799

Paneer Butter Masala – ₹799

Pulao – ₹699

A single Gulab Jamun or Rasgulla – ₹299

Such pricing has left many questioning whether Indian hotels are becoming unaffordable for domestic tourists.

Check out the post here:

Social media reacts to the viral post

The post, which has amassed over 144k views, has ignited a flurry of reactions. Several users shared their frustration about rising costs and lacklustre standards. One user commented, “ ₹299 for one gulab jamun? Even a five-star hotel wouldn’t charge this much!” Another sarcastically remarked, “At these prices, I hope the dal comes with gold flakes.”

Some users pointed out the disparity between pricing and quality. “This is why tourists are heading abroad. These prices don't justify the food or experience,” a user opined. Others highlighted the plight of the common traveller, saying, “Affordable travel is becoming a myth in India.”

A few users defended the pricing, suggesting operational costs in hill stations might justify the rates. However, such voices were drowned out by widespread condemnation. “If this is the cost of dining out, staying home seems like the better deal,” another wrote.