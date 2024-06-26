Russian entrepreneur makes girlfriend walk on stacks of money. Old video is viral again

An old video of a Russian entrepreneur making his girlfriend walk on stacks of money has again gone viral on social media. The video, shared by Sergei Kosenko, popularly known as Mr Thank You, has sparked a wave of discussion on Instagram about “banknotes being used as a carpet,” with many calling the act “disgusting”. A few even schooled him on “insulting” the money by putting it under his girlfriend’s feet. Russian influencer holding his girlfriend's hand as she walks on stacks of money. (Instagram/@mr.thank.you)

He shared the video on Instagram with three love-filled emojis in the caption.

The video opens to show the influencer’s girlfriend stepping out of a helicopter and descending onto the pile of money. Throughout the video, she walks on the stacks of money while holding his hand.

While Mr Thank You can be seen sporting white shirt and purple trousers, his girlfriend can be seen wearing black skirt and blazer and a beige top.

Watch the video here:

While reacting to the video, an individual wrote, “Try to understand the value of money.”

“You are super rich, but that doesn't mean you must spend or waste money like this. Instead, you can help hundreds of families to prosper in their lives; you can feed thousands of hunger peoples,” said another.

A third said, “Very bad.”

“It's a shame to insult money like this,” commented a fourth.

A fifth joined, “The best way.”

“Two bundles of this money will be enough for me,” expressed a sixth.

Mr Thank You regularly shares his life with his 42.9 million followers on Instagram. According to his bio on the Meta-owned platform, he is a “creator, singer, entrepreneur and philanthropist”.