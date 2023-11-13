S Jaishankar meets Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street on Diwali, gifts cricket bat signed by Virat Kohli

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, is currently on a five-day official visit to the United Kingdom. He arrived in Britain on November 11 and will be there till November 15. During his visit, he met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at 10 Downing Street to extend Diwali wishes on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not just this, he, along with his wife, Kyoko Jaishankar, even presented a Ganesha statue and a cricket bat signed by former India captain Virat Kohli to the UK PM. Jaishankar gifted cricket bat with Virat Kohli's autograph to UK PM Rishi Sunak. (X/@10DowningStreet)

Jaishankar tweeted, “Delighted to call on Prime Minister @RishiSunak on #Diwali Day. Conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi. India and UK are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times. Thank Mr and Mrs Sunak for their warm reception and gracious hospitality.” Alongside this, he shared a few pictures of his meeting with PM Sunak.

The official handle of the UK Prime Minister also tweeted pictures from their meeting and wrote, “The Prime Minister @RishiSunak welcomed @DrSJaishankar to Downing Street this evening. Together they expressed their very best wishes as Indian communities around the world begin #Diwali celebrations.”

The pictures show UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty welcoming Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar at 10 Downing Street. One of the pictures even shows Jaishankar gifting the bat signed by Virat Kohli to Rishi Sunak.

Both tweets, since being shared a few hours ago, have garnered significant attention on social media. Many liked and retweeted their tweets. A few even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“A delightful moment of diplomatic camaraderie as Prime Minister @RishiSunak and @DrSJaishankar come together to extend warm wishes for Diwali,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Such a heartwarming moment! The collaboration between @RishiSunak and @DrSJaishankar at Downing Street to extend Diwali wishes is a beautiful reflection of unity and friendship. Wishing joy and light to Indian communities worldwide during this festive season.”

“Virat Kohli - Face of world cricket,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Happy Deepawali to the most outstanding leaders.”

