Sachin Tendulkar dons chef's hat as he perfectly flips egg. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 22, 2022 01:33 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to share the video that shows him perfectly flipping an egg.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows Sachin Tendulkar cooking egg.(Instagram/@sachintendulkar)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Sachin Tendulkar recently donned the hat of a chef and shared the video that shows him cooking eggs. In the clip, he is seen flipping the dish perfectly. Since being posted, the video has gone viral and left people stunned.

“Flicks ho ya flips, egg-ample hamesha perfect hona chahiye!,” he wrote a pun-filled caption while sharing the video. Since being posted, the video has gathered over 3.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing.

The video opens to show him standing in front of a counter while dressed in a uniform completed with pads. He is seen talking to a chef standing beside him and handling a spatula to cook something in a frying pan. Within moments, it becomes clear what he is cooking as he flips an egg perfectly.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has received several likes, including one from Yuvraj Singh. The post has also gathered numerous comments. “I’m coming over for breaky tomorrow mate,” wrote Brett Lee while replying to the video. “International chef,” expressed an Instagram user. Many reacted with heart or fire emoticons.

sachin tendulkar viral video instagram
Thursday, September 22, 2022
