Sachin Tendulkar shares old video of dog playing cricket with children, wows people

A video shared by Sachin Tendulkar has created a buzz online. It showcases a dog playing cricket with two kids. Though old, the video has stunned people. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

“Received this from a friend and I must say, those are some 'sharp' ball catching skills. We've seen wicket-keepers, fielders and all-rounders in cricket, but what would you name this,” the former cricketer wrote while sharing the video.

The same clip was also posted by veteran actress and talk show host Simi Garewal earlier this year in February. “An award for the best fielder of the year!!” she wrote while posting the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Received this from a friend and I must say, those are some 'sharp' ball catching skills 😉



We've seen wicket-keepers, fielders and all-rounders in cricket, but what would you name this? 😄 pic.twitter.com/tKyFvmCn4v — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 22, 2021

Since being posted by Tendulkar a few hours ago, the video has gathered about 53,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received nearly 8,000 likes and counting. The share has also attracted various comments.

“Perfect all-rounder,” wrote a Twitter user. “Oh boy. There are some who just love to be part of the game in any role,” expressed another. “He is your friendly neighbourhood ball keeper,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?