Sainsbury’s Basmati rice sale in London triggers stockpiling frenzy among shoppers. Watch

A video capturing a massive rush for discounted Basmati rice at a Sainsbury’s outlet in Whitechapel, London, has gone viral, sparking both amusement and concern on the internet. The footage, which has been widely shared online, shows a large number of shoppers, predominantly from South Asian backgrounds, filling their trolleys almost entirely with packets of Basmati rice. According to the caption, the rice was on sale for £9.50 per packet. People crowded a London shop to grab Basmati rice on sale.(X/@UB1UB2)

The viral clip was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the account 'UB1UB2 West London (Southall)' with the caption, "People stockpile rice after a Sainsbury’s in Whitechapel put Laila Basmati rice on sale for £9.50."

Watch the clip here:

Since its upload, the video has garnered more than 3,500 views and has triggered a range of online reactions.

Internet reacts

The clip has sparked discussion online, shedding light on the cultural significance of rice in British South Asian households while also prompting a mix of humorous and critical reactions about consumer behaviour and bulk buying.

One user quipped, “The British people are gonna be angry when they see this lol,” hinting at underlying cultural perceptions. Another comment suggested a need for limits on bulk buying, saying, “They should be restricted, two per customer because they will make a profit when they sell it,” pointing to possible concerns over hoarding and reselling.

Adding a dose of humour and disbelief, another viewer wrote, “Looks like I’m not getting rice then,” while someone else joked, “Imagine what Donald Trump would say if he saw this.” Drawing comparisons to cinematic drama, one user remarked, “Thought it was a scene from a movie,” and another simply stated, “This is unbelievable.”