Sam Altman’s baby sleeps in 1.5 lakh crib made by Bengaluru woman's startup

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman welcomed a baby boy with his partner Oliver Mulherin in February this year. Altman, 39, took to social media yesterday to reveal that the baby sleeps in a crib made by Cradlewise - a fact that left the Bengaluru-educated founder of the crib company surprised. Sam Altman revealed that his baby boy sleeps in a Cradlewise crib(AFP)

Sam Altman’s recommendation

Altman did not just name Cradlewise in his X post, he also recommended the crib to all new parents. “We bought a lot of silly baby things that we haven't needed. But definitely I recommend a Cradlewise crib and a lot more burp rags than you think you could possibly need,” wrote the billionaire.

Cradlewise is a company launched by Radhika Patil and her husband, Bharath Patil, in 2016. This tech-driven startup, operational in the US and India, has developed a smart crib aimed at improving infant sleep.

According to Founderoo, the Cradlewise smart crib prototype was designed and developed in Bengaluru, but Radhika wanted to launch it in the United States. Therefore, in the middle of the pandemic, the couple and their two young children moved to the States.

Radhika Patil’s response

Radhika was surprised to see her startup’s smart crib recommended by a Silicon Valley star and thanked Altman in her response.

“Thanks for loving us Sam Altman. The AI god’s trust in the smarts of Cradlewise means a lot to us,” she wrote.

Radhika Patil holds a Master’s degree in Electronic Design from IISc (Indian Institute of Science) in Bengaluru. She completed her Bachelor’s from Stanford University, USA. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently based in the US and serves as co-founder and CEO of Cradlewise.

According to Founderoo, the idea of a smart crib came after the birth of the couple’s first child, Anushka. The Cradlewise smart crib retails for $1,999 in the US and ₹1.5 lakh in India.