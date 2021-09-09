Sania Mirza plays ‘guess the animals’ game with son Izhaan, video wows people

A video showing a sweet moment of interaction between Sania Mirza and her son Izhaan Mirza Malik has won people's hearts - and left many chuckling too. Shared on Instagram, the video shows Mirza playing ‘guess the animals’ game with her son.

“We had to try #guesstheanimal, @izhaan.mirzamalik was also confused,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show the duo playing the online game. What makes the clip even more delightful to watch is their reactions to the answer of the game.

We won't give away too much, so take a look at the video shared by Sania Mirza.

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 60,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share love-filled comments.

“Izzy is so cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww cutest,” shared another. Many also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?