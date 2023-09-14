Sassy cat has a special way of informing that she has finished eating. Watch

Pet parents often share videos on social media that capture the unusual acts of their kitties, and this video of a cat is a perfect example of that. It shows what the sassy kitty does after she finishes eating her food. The image shows the cat sitting with an empty plate kept in front of her. (Instagram/@wbp3)

Instagram user Bryan Parrish posted the video. The clip opens with a text insert that reads, “This is how our cat lets us know she’s done eating.” The video opens to show a cat sitting near a door with an empty plate kept in front of her. As the video progresses, she is seen flipping the plate - and that too aggressively.

Take a look at this short yet hilarious video of the cat:

The video was posted on September 4. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 1.9 million views and counting. The video has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the sassy cat?

“Get this out of my face,” wrote an Instagram user, imagining the cat’s thoughts. “She got some skills tho, flipped that plate perfectly,” praised another. “Just to let you know that her majesty is finished,” joked a third. “Thank goodness ours just walks away,” shared a fourth. “She’s doing flip the plate challenge and winning,” added a fifth.