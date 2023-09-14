News / Trending / Sassy cat has a special way of informing that she has finished eating. Watch

Sassy cat has a special way of informing that she has finished eating. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 14, 2023 10:41 PM IST

A video of a cat’s way of informing her human that she is done with her meal has left people in splits. The video will leave you chuckling too.

Pet parents often share videos on social media that capture the unusual acts of their kitties, and this video of a cat is a perfect example of that. It shows what the sassy kitty does after she finishes eating her food.

The image shows the cat sitting with an empty plate kept in front of her. (Instagram/@wbp3)
The image shows the cat sitting with an empty plate kept in front of her. (Instagram/@wbp3)

Instagram user Bryan Parrish posted the video. The clip opens with a text insert that reads, “This is how our cat lets us know she’s done eating.” The video opens to show a cat sitting near a door with an empty plate kept in front of her. As the video progresses, she is seen flipping the plate - and that too aggressively.

Also Read: Cat angrily ‘asks’ human not to click its picture. Watch

Take a look at this short yet hilarious video of the cat:

The video was posted on September 4. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 1.9 million views and counting. The video has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

Also Read: Cat suddenly bites another kitty. Watch how that ends

What did Instagram users say about this video of the sassy cat?

“Get this out of my face,” wrote an Instagram user, imagining the cat’s thoughts. “She got some skills tho, flipped that plate perfectly,” praised another. “Just to let you know that her majesty is finished,” joked a third. “Thank goodness ours just walks away,” shared a fourth. “She’s doing flip the plate challenge and winning,” added a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out