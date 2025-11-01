Saudia Airlines crew member wins hearts for feeding elderly passenger: 'Humanity at its best'

A touching moment aboard a Saudia Airlines flight has captured the hearts of people online. A video shared on social media shows a cabin crew member offering food to an elderly passenger with genuine care and patience. In the short video, the flight attendant is seen gently offering food to the elderly man.(@saudia_aviation/X)

In the short video, the flight attendant is seen gently offering food to the elderly man with a spoon, ensuring he is comfortable and cared for.

The cabin crew’s calm expression and patient manner touched many viewers, who praised his compassion and genuine respect for older travellers.

Social media users admired the way he handled the moment with quiet dignity and warmth, calling it a beautiful reminder of empathy.

The video was shared by @saudia_aviation on X (formerly Twitter).

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Social media users flooded the comments section with words of praise and gratitude for the crew member’s thoughtful gesture.

Many said the act reflected “true humanity” and “the spirit of service,” while others shared similar experiences of kindness from airline staff.

One of the users commented, "Humanity at its best. This warms my heart and brings tears to my eyes. How compassionate and lovely."

A second user commented, "I travelled on Saudi Airlines for the first time from London to Karachi. Their customer service can be described in this clip. Patient has polite and fantastic manners."

"His mother raised him well. It’s not just about serving a passenger; it’s a family lesson on how to treat those who cannot eat or walk."

Many users commented that the scene was a beautiful example of true hospitality and something that goes beyond duty and reflects the spirit of kindness in service.