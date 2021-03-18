‘Say whoops!’: Video shows epic fails experienced by people trying to take selfies
Are you someone who loves posing in front of the camera with different expressions and gestures to click the perfect selfie? Do you find yourself taking out your mobile phone to capture almost every single moment through a selfie? If you’re nodding at all the above questions, then you probably know how hard it is to click or record that perfect selfie. From being photobombed unintentionally to getting interrupted by the oddest object, there can be many hindrances. Now, a video showing some of the funniest failed selfie attempts may just leave you rolling on the floor laughing with its relatable content. After watching the video you double check your surroundings while clicking a selfie.
The video, which is a montage of several short clips, features several people attempting to click a selfie. But unfortunately, all of them manage to run into some kind of obstacle during the process. Some of them are so hilariously relatable that you may scream out ‘me too’!
Take a look at the video:
Did the video make you giggle hard? Did you find any of the situations featured in the video relatable?
