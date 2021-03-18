IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / ‘Say whoops!’: Video shows epic fails experienced by people trying to take selfies
The images are screengrabs from the video showing people failing at taking selfies.
The images are screengrabs from the video showing people failing at taking selfies.
trending

‘Say whoops!’: Video shows epic fails experienced by people trying to take selfies

The video, which is a montage of several short clips, features several people attempting to click a selfie.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:36 AM IST

Are you someone who loves posing in front of the camera with different expressions and gestures to click the perfect selfie? Do you find yourself taking out your mobile phone to capture almost every single moment through a selfie? If you’re nodding at all the above questions, then you probably know how hard it is to click or record that perfect selfie. From being photobombed unintentionally to getting interrupted by the oddest object, there can be many hindrances. Now, a video showing some of the funniest failed selfie attempts may just leave you rolling on the floor laughing with its relatable content. After watching the video you double check your surroundings while clicking a selfie.

The video, which is a montage of several short clips, features several people attempting to click a selfie. But unfortunately, all of them manage to run into some kind of obstacle during the process. Some of them are so hilariously relatable that you may scream out ‘me too’!

Take a look at the video:


Did the video make you giggle hard? Did you find any of the situations featured in the video relatable?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
funny video
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The images are screengrabs from the video showing people failing at taking selfies.
The images are screengrabs from the video showing people failing at taking selfies.
trending

‘Say whoops!’: Video shows epic selfie fails experienced by people

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:36 AM IST
The video, which is a montage of several short clips, features several people attempting to click a selfie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sea turtles get cold-stunned and lethargic when the water around them chills down so fast they can’t swim to warmer waters. (representational image)(HT Photo)
Sea turtles get cold-stunned and lethargic when the water around them chills down so fast they can’t swim to warmer waters. (representational image)(HT Photo)
trending

13 rescued young sea turtles released into Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:15 AM IST
  • Once the cardboard boxes holding the turtles were put down on the beach, the dinner plate-sized turtles began scraping at the sides and poking their noses out of the holes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Yogesh, the litti-chokha seller.(Twitter@khaalipeeli)
The image shows Yogesh, the litti-chokha seller.(Twitter@khaalipeeli)
trending

Man shares post about struggling litti seller in Mumbai, Zomato responds

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Zomato India shared a response to the tweet promising help for Yogesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The jokes told by the kids are bound to make you laugh out loud.(Unsplash)
The jokes told by the kids are bound to make you laugh out loud.(Unsplash)
trending

This Twitter thread featuring jokes by first standard students is a laugh riot

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:53 PM IST
What makes the thread a wholesome read is how Pointon rates the jokes by the kids in a positive and quirky way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic.(REUTERS)
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic.(REUTERS)
trending

Czech zoo arranges Zoom calls for chimpanzees with fellow apes

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:09 PM IST
The Safari Park launched the experimental project Thursday to enrich the everyday life of their six chimpanzees amid a strict lockdown and give them some fun
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by IndiGo's Jaipur staff.(Twitter@NWRailways)
Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by IndiGo's Jaipur staff.(Twitter@NWRailways)
trending

Woman delivers baby girl onboard flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:48 PM IST
The baby was delivered with the help of a crew assisted by a doctor onboard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cat mimicking its pet parent's actions. (Reddit/KiwiCzechh)
The cat mimicking its pet parent's actions. (Reddit/KiwiCzechh)
trending

Cat pets human back in adorable video that’s too sweet to miss. Watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:43 PM IST
If you are a pet parent yourself or an animal lover, this video will put a huge smile on your face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, (REUTERS)
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, (REUTERS)
trending

Chimps at Czech zoos enjoy daily Zoom video conferences

Reuters, Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:52 AM IST
To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attractions closed in December under COVID-19 restrictions, the chimpanzees at two zoos can now watch one another's daily lives on giant screens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The little boy reacting to his parents' water bottle trick. (Instagram/@ghety____)
The little boy reacting to his parents' water bottle trick. (Instagram/@ghety____)
trending

Kid laughs uncontrollably at parents’ water trick. Video will make you LOL too

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Smiles guaranteed thanks to this video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This post on Reddit has won over many. (Reddit/penguin_jones)
This post on Reddit has won over many. (Reddit/penguin_jones)
trending

This delivery order with sweet messages is what you need to see today

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:35 AM IST
The little notes may leave you smiling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two doggo besties.
The image shows two doggo besties.
trending

These pet BFFs being all adorable may remind you of your bestie

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • The video goes on to show several other animals like two doggos wearing matching scarves and a little bird singing to its doggo friend while the pooch finishes off its food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A screengrab from the video posted on Instagram. (Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)
A screengrab from the video posted on Instagram. (Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)
trending

Giant snake tries to attack zookeeper in video that may leave you shuddering

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The clip has been shared on the Jay Prehistoric Pets Instagram handle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The images are screengrabs from the video showing rescue stories of animals.
The images are screengrabs from the video showing rescue stories of animals.
trending

Watch: Animals get rescued by humans, video is heart-melting

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:45 PM IST
The video goes on to show a duck, puppies and even a small hummingbird getting a helping hand from humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amul shared this sweet post celebrating the couple's wedding. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
Amul shared this sweet post celebrating the couple's wedding. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
trending

Amul celebrates Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s wedding with special doodle

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the two kids talking to each other.(Twitter@Ashleyoutloud)
The image shows the two kids talking to each other.(Twitter@Ashleyoutloud)
trending

6-year-old kid’s gesture to calm down his 4-year-old brother is incredible

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The video, shared a day ago, has already gathered over 5.5 million views - and the numbers are only increasing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP