Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow plays ‘One-second Marvel Quiz’ with Jimmy Fallon. Watch viral video

A video from Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show has turned into a source of entertainment for many on social media. The clip shows a part of the segment where Fallon interacts with his show’s guest Scarlett Johansson, famous for portrayal of the character Black Widow in Marvel Cinematic Universe. The video, which has now gone viral, shows the duo playing a small game called ‘One-second Marvel Quiz’. Chances are the video will leave you chuckling.

“Jimmy and Scarlett Johansson take turns identifying random Marvel films, like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Age of Ultron, from one-second video clips,” reads the caption of the video.

What makes the video interesting to watch is that the random clips are shown for just a second before Scarlett Johansson and Jimmy Fallon take turns to identify the correct answer.

Take a look at the hilarious video to see who wins it

Since being shared a day ago, the clip has gathered more than 1.1 lakh views – and counting. It has also received several comments from people.

“Watching Scarlett Johansson guess most of these MCU scenes right is somewhat refreshing,” wrote a YouTube user. “It’s so satisfying seeing her guessing the films right,” shared another. “She’s incredible,” expressed a third.

Scarlett Johansson appeared on the show to promote her upcoming movie Black Widow which is set to hit the theaters on July 9.

What are your thoughts on the video showcasing the quick quiz between Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow and The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon?