‘Scenes of hell’: Crocodile emerges from water with lifeless body of housewife after killing her in 'death roll'

A 46-year-old woman on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia, lost her life after being brutally attacked by a crocodile. Reportedly, she was dragged underwater by the reptile after being put in a “death roll” when she visited the waterbody to wash her feet. The crocodile dragged the woman and resurfaced with her lifeless body after an hour (representational image). (Unsplash/Glen Carrie)

Eye-witness account

Agustinus, a 40-year-old resident who witnessed the incident, opened up about the horrifying scene to Metro. “I saw the crocodile attacking Nurhawati on the surface of the water. We shouted but it would not release her,” he said, adding, “It was a terrible sight. Worse than any of the scenes of hell. Her blood was spilling into the water.”

About the horrifying incident:

Reportedly, after that, the reptile disappeared underwater with the woman. Almost an hour later, it resurfaced, but this time with the woman’s lifeless body between its jaws.

Locals threw chickens at the crocodile to distract it to take away the body. Eventually, the croc let go of the body, and the locals pulled her out of the water and onto the shore. Soon after, authorities started searching for the killer crocodile.

What happened to the crocodile?

Following the brutal attack, the animal was shot and killed. Officials reportedly expressed concerns about a "serious threat" posed to the locals by crocodiles in the area.

Authorities are concerned:

“Many of these wild animals are still roaming the coast of Tello Island. I am worried that if this problem is not addressed, it will become a serious threat to the residents there. Where the majority of residents’ settlements are on the coast and their livelihoods are at sea,” Kornelius Wau, head of the Pulau-Pulau Batu Sub-district told the outlet.

“I have asked the North Sumatra Provincial Government through the North Sumatra Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) to take real action,” the head added.