Scientists discover ‘mega-city’ under abandoned ant hill

It is known that ants are fascinating that show incredible teamwork and are known to carry things that are ten times their own weight. Do you know they are also incredible builders? A recent viral video shows how a group of scientists discovered an intricately built ‘mega-city’ under an abandoned ant hill after they pumped tonnes of cements into it. This happened when the researchers were filming a documentary called Ants! Nature’s Secret Power. The image shows the 'mega-city' under an abandoned ant hill, (Screengrab)

The video, which is a part of the documentary, is now being shared across various social media platforms. One such post is shared by Twitter user Massimo. “Over the course of 3 days scientists pumped 10 tons of cement into an abandoned ant hill. After weeks of digging, the colony’s intricate & impressive structure is revealed,” they wrote as they posted the video.

What is shown in the video?

The clip opens to show the scientists pouring cement into an abandoned ant hill. The narrator explains that they poured ten tonnes of cement into the hole for three days. After that, they began the excavation and what they discovered was nothing short of extraordinary. They came across an unbelievably detailed underground structure. "There are subterranean highways connecting the main chambers and off the main routes are side roads,” says the narrator while explaining the scene shown in the video.

Take a look at the video that will leave you stunned:

Is the video going viral?

The video was posted on May 31. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral on Twitter. Till now, it has accumulated more than 7.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

Did that make your jaw drop? Well, you are not alone. Many took to the posts comments section to express their wonder at the incredible structure in the earth. A few also added that the video has left them scared.

“I watched this video a few months ago and I haven’t slept properly since then, I have a constant fear that one day my house will collapse because there are so many ants here,” posted a Twitter user. “It's what I imagine an alien city would look like,” joined another. “It's pretty cool to see how they build such intricate structures,” added a third. “Wow,” wrote a fourth.