Scottish postman’s heartfelt gesture for self-isolated resident wins heart

In a wholesome incident, a postman from Glasgow, Scotland extended his hand for help to an individual self-isolating in their home. The heartening gesture by the postman was shared by the individual on Reddit and has garnered much love from netizens.

“I have a note up on my door explaining that I'm self isolating until next weekend and asking that any parcels be left on the doormat. Just got this through from the postman,” reads the caption. The post includes a picture of note with the message, ‘If you need anything brought from shops let me know’.

The message was scribbled in the address box of a delivery note that is generally dropped off when someone misses a parcel, reports the Mirror.

The small but meaningful gesture prompted netizens to cheer for the postman’s kindness.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on May 21, the post has garnered over 2,000 upvotes and tons of comments. People lauded the postman’s kind gesture and wished the individual a speedy recovery. Many also pointed out how the incident was a perfect example of humanity. Others shared their stories of kind-hearted postmen doing the needful to help out people.

“My local postie has been looking in on elderly neighbours and those shielding since March of last year. Talking through windows, taking shopping lists and keeping an eye. Legends!” wrote a Reddit user. “That's so kind,” said another.

“Our postie is a gentleman as well. He escorts my cat home when the bugger gets lost,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this share?