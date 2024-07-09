Seagulls attack, terrorise woman eating sandwich while live streaming. Watch viral video

Seagulls are notorious for their food-snatching skills. Every now and then, videos are shared on social media showing the birds using their speed and technique to take food from humans. This video of a live streamer and how the birds robbed her of her sandwich adds to that list. The image shows the seagulls attacking and snatching a woman’s sandwich while she was live streaming. (Screengrab)

The video opens to show a woman sitting near a waterbody and live streaming. She opens the sandwich wrapper and says, “It’s not bad, I guess.” A bird comes flying towards her at that moment, and several others soon join it. Out of fright, the woman screams and throws away the sandwich - and the birds leave her alone to concentrate on the food scattered on the ground. The bystanders come forward to offer their help and ask her if she is doing fine. Towards the end, she laughs at her situation.

Since being shared, the video has gone viral on social media. Till now, it has collected over 5.2 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this video of the ruthless birds?

“The fact they laughed at her as well,” joked an X user. Another added, “The whole gang pulled up the moment they saw that sandwich.”

While an individual posted, “Imagine trying to eat your sandwich and then you see birds flying at you,” another wrote, “In the birds’ defence, that was a pretty tasty looking sandwich. They did not skimp on the meat.”

This is not the first time that people have been captured being tormented by seagulls. Videos on the internet show how the birds sweep in at the last moment to steal food from unsuspecting people.